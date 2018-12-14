Sometimes you have no idea it’s coming. You’ll be driving along, minding your own business, and then— wham!—an object of undetermined origin pelts your windscreen. After you shake off the initial stun you start the diagnosis: Did it crack the glass? Please don’t say it cracked the glass.

Then there are the times where you see it all unfold right in front of you, as senior editor Aaron Gold did while behind the wheel of the Four Seasons 2018 BMW M550i xDrive in SoCal. “I was driving down the 405 and watched a piece of plastic pipe fly off the back of a plumbing truck. ‘Man, someone’s going to hit that,’ I thought, as I watched it bounce off the road and right into the BMW’s windshield. THWACK!” recalled Gold.

Gold was getting ready to roll out to Phoenix in the M550i for a couple of days, and that pipe threw a wrench into his plans. Thankfully it was on the passenger’s side and it didn’t take out any sheetmetal. It wasn’t a bad enough hit to park the car, so Gold decided to get it fixed after he got to the Valley of the Sun.

Chapman BMW in Phoenix did the work, which necessitated a specially coated replacement windscreen given that the Four Seasons M550i has the optional $1,700 head-up display. (Note to anyone considering the head-up display: If you wear polarized sunglasses, you’re going to have a hard time seeing it.) The total damage for the damage came to $1,281. You could possibly get it done a lot cheaper going with an outfit like Safelite, but we need to keep things on the up and up with a dealer, which reduces variables in our Four Seasons reports.

Once everything was all set, Gold beat it back to L.A. in the M550i and came back singing its praises as an ultimate highway-cruising machine. “Man, what a great car for a long road trip. Comfortable, quiet, and quick,” he said.

Indeed, many on staff have echoed similar sentiments. Step on the go pedal, and the M550i’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 with 456 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque moves the car like a bat out of Munich, its exhaust producing a wicked baritone snarl at full throttle. It is efficient? Sort of. We’ve been registering just south of 18 mpg combined, a tick off of the posted EPA number. Play with the driving-dynamics control settings and you can change shift points, tighten up the suspension a smidge, etc.

Its front seats have been mostly praised and come with a fair amount of snugness given its sport-sedan intentions. There has been very little negative noise about the infotainment or HVAC setups, and the tan—excuse me, Cognac Dakota—leather upholstery has been holding up well so far.

So it’s fast, luxurious, and it looks good, thanks in part to its 19-inch M Sport wheels and Mediterranean Blue Metallic sheen. It has all manner of top-shelf options like the Dynamic Handling Package ($3,000) that adds the M adaptive suspension, as well as loads of standard and optional safety features. It even has goofy gimmicks like BMW’s hand-gesture controls that allow you to do things like turn up the radio by spinning your finger in the air like you just don’t care. This is all well and good.

The primary arguments for or against the BMW M550i among the staff have been existential ones. Given that it’s a tweener that occupies the performance space between the base 5 Series and the M5, some on staff feel as though it’s a compromised car, but the bigger jab is that’s not a true BMW in the Ultimate Driving sense. Personally, this car fits me. I dig its presence, character, and amenities. If I were an executive of a certain means and had just south of 90 large to blow on a sedan with enough—just enough—room for five, I’m leaning its way. No, the 2018 BMW M550i xDrive isn’t for everyone, but most of us on staff certainly wouldn’t kick one out of our garages. Hopefully for the rest of its stay we’ll be able to steer clear of any other bouncing pipes.

Our 2018 BMW M550i xDrive: Introduction | Update 1



Overview

PRICE

$73,095/$86,685 (base/as tested)

ENGINE

4.4-liter twin-turbo DOHC 32-valve V-8; 456 hp @ 6,000 rpm, 480 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm

TRANSMISSION

8-speed automatic

LAYOUT

4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine AWD sedan

Chassis

CONSTRUCTION

Unibody

STEERING

Electric power assisted

TURNING CIRCLE

40.2 ft

SUSPENSION, F/R

Control arms/five-link

BRAKES, F/R

Discs/discs

WHEELS, F/R

19-inch, alloy wheels

TIRES

Michelin Primacy 3, F: 245/40R19 98Y, R: 275/35R19 100Y

Measurements

L X W X H

186.3 x 76.2 x 65.6 in

WHEELBASE

113.1 in

TRACK, F/R

63.0/62.9 in

HEADROOM, F/R

38.8/37.5 in

LEGROOM, F/R

41.4/36.5 in

SHOULDER ROOM, F/R

58.7/55.9 in

CARGO CAPACITY (SEATS UP/DOWN)

18.7 cu ft

WEIGHT

4,372 lb

WEIGHT DIST F/R

55%/45%

EPA MILEAGE

16/25/19 (city/hwy/combined)

FUEL CAPACITY

18.0 gal

FUEL RANGE

450 miles (est)

FUEL GRADE

Premium

0–60 MPH

3.9 sec

TOP SPEED

155 mph

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

Sport exhaust system

Double Spoke Cerium Gray light alloy wheels

Active kidney grille

20-way power multi-contour front seats

Brake Energy Regeneration

Dakota leather upholstery

Twin-tube gas-pressure shock absorbers

SensaTec dashboard

Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers

Harman/Kardon surround-sound audio system

M Sport brakes

Three-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction M sport steering wheel

Servotronic power-steering assist

BMW navigation system with 10.2-inch high-resolution touchscreen

xDrive all-wheel-drive system

iDrive 6.0 system with touchscreen

Icon adaptive full-LED headlights

Expanded check-control vehicle-monitor system

Power-folding, heated side mirrors

BMW ambience lighting

Aerodynamic kit

BMW Remote Services

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Cold Weather Package, $800

Driving Assistance Package, $1,700

Driving Assistance Plus Package, $1,700

Dynamic Handling Package, $3,600

Executive Package, $1,200

Parking Assistance Package, $700

Apple CarPlay, $300

Bowers & Wilkins Audio, $190

Gesture Control, $950

Loadspace cove, $150