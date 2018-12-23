In Photos: A Visual Tour of Every Major 2018 Auto Show

We travel all over the country and around the globe to report on the latest and greatest vehicles that soon will hit dealerships near you, and that coverage includes photos. Lots and lots of photos. The Detroit event always begins the auto-show season—for now, anyway—and the 2018 Motor City affair kicks off our list below, which goes in chronological event by show. See what we saw in Geneva, Paris, L.A., and more by clicking on the headlines for the complete galleries, and be sure to check out even more awesome cars from Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours, Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise, and the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

1. Best Photos of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

2. Best Photos of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show

3. Best Photos of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

4. Best Photos of the 2018 New York Auto Show

5. Best Photos of the 2018 Paris Motor Show

6. Best Photos from the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show