/ 2018 Audi TT RS vs. 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

On this episode of “Head 2 Head” presented by Tire Rack, Automobile’s Jethro Bovingdon and Motor Trend‘s Jonny Lieberman examine two performance cars that at first glance might not look like actual competitors, the Audi TT RS and the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.

The Cayman S finished up in second place at last year’s Best Driver’s Car competition, therefore you just know that the GTS version—more power, lower to the ground, all the pricey performance options that come standard—is going to be one of the best driving cars around. Caymans and Boxsters always have been.

The Audi TT,on the other hand, started life out very different,more of a design statement than a performance one. But this new TT RS comes to this knife fight packing a 400 hp turbocharged five-cylinder engine. Is this “Head 2 Head” another runaway for Porsche? Or does the little yellow Audi have what it takes to stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best and win?

Watch and find out!