/ 2018 Aston Martin Vantage vs. 2018 Audi R8 RWS

On this episode of “Head 2 Head” presented by Tire Rack, Automobile‘s Jethro Bovingdon and Motor Trend‘s Jonny Lieberman head to Scotland to check out two cars that straddle the line between sports car and supercar, the Aston Martin Vantage and the Audi R8 RWS.
The Vantage employs the first turbocharged V-8 in Aston’s more than 100-year history. Built by AMG, but tuned by Aston Martin, the twin-turbo, 4.0L V-8 produces 503 horsepower. RWS stands for “Rear Wheel Series” and this R8 is the first rear-wheel-drive vehicle in Audi’s history.
Lighter, more agile, yet a bit less powerful than the R8 V10 Plus, the RWS still makes a healthy 540 horsepower from its 5.2L V-10 engine. Both the Aston and the Audi are wonderful in their own right, as well as great alternatives to a Porsche Turbo.
However, one car must win. Which is best? Watch and find out!