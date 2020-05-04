New Performance Kit Shoots Your Ford Mustang GT With a Little Bullitt

Shortly after introducing a power kit for the EcoBoost Ranger pickup, Ford Performance is back with a similarly enticing performance package for the V-8-powered Ford Mustang GT. The kit kicks up the stock Mustang GT's 5.0-liter engine from 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque with an additional 19 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 18 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm. At 2,000 rpm, the torque bump is a whopping 42 lb-ft! Along with kit's extra power, Ford is promising sharper throttle response.

To take advantage of the upgrade, you'll first need a 2018-2020 Mustang GT, with either the manual or automatic transmission. Then, you must purchase the $1,275 Ford Performance kit, which includes a cold-air intake and the 87-mm throttle body lifted from the Mustang Bullitt. It also has an adapter for the throttle body and a new software calibration. Considering the upgrades bring the Mustang GT's power up to Bullitt levels, the kit seems like a steal. While the Mustang Bullitt starts at $48,900, you can get your hands on a new Mustang GT for as little as $36,825. Add in the cost of the kit, and you're staring down a $38,100 Bullitt-adjacent 'Stang.

Worried about sullying your brand-new Mustang with warranty-eating performance parts? Don't be. The Ford Performance kit comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or ASE/Red Seal certified technician. The calibrations are for U.S. and Canadian vehicles only, and Ford says premium fuel is required once the calibrations are installed.