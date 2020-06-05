Every automotive journalist has a trial-by-fire story. Here's mine: A little more than two years have passed since the first time I covered the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, as part of our Automobile All-Stars award show. For the weekend's events, we would present our annual award winners, selected after our battery of testing. As Automobile's then-green social media editor, and with less than a year of experience under my belt at my first big-boy job, I was—and this was a big deal—trusted to steward the award-winning 2017 Ford GT leading up to our All-Stars presentation in front of the concours crowd.

The car was a preproduction prototype with more than 40,000 miles on its odometer, one I had previously seen Ford North America's then-president, Raj Nair, brand with a sticker commemorating Dan Gurney. Fittingly, the car in question was painted red with white stripes, a configuration that would inspire the 2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage Edition's design.

How to Jump Start a 2017 Ford GT

Managing this half-million-dollar supercar's well-being became a comical subplot to my Amelia Island experience—and it would also turn me into something of an expert on knowing the way around a Ford GT.

For starters, it arrived via delivery truck to Amelia Island with a dead battery. Prototypes tend to have quirks; this one's was that its instrument cluster never shut down, even when the car was turned off. As a result, the battery was so flat-dead depleted, the key fob wouldn't even free the locks. Turns out, Ford GTs don't have hidden backup mechanical locks, either.

Or, at least not an obvious backup. After a call to Ford's PR team, I learned about the secret mechanical lock beneath the rear decklid and the exhaust outlets. Opening the hatch reveals the trunk, which actually contains a lever that opens the driver's door, allowing access to the frunk handle. Inside the frunk is the battery. As we had arrived in Florida from Los Angeles only a day earlier, and not for a round of actual car testing, no one in attendance on the Automobile staff had a battery pack. Thankfully, the GT came with a trickle charger, but it would be a while before the battery had enough juice to fire the engine.

The delivery guy handled the charging while I grabbed a bite to eat and, after some time, I was able to drive the 2017 Ford GT back to the hotel for storage and more charging inside the guest parking garage. This went smoothly enough; people are typically really nice to you when you drive the latest American exotic. A valet guided me below the hotel, and even went through the trouble of finding an extra-long extension cord so I could keep the GT plugged in. Problem solved.

Er, Problem Not Solved

When it was time to drive the red 2017 Ford GT to the Amelia Island hotel golf course, it was no hassle at all. I made it to the concours green to start setting up for our All-Stars awards ceremony—whereupon I realized I wouldn't be able to trickle charge the GT for the nearly two days it would be parked on display outside. "Maybe it will be OK," I told myself.

It was not. When the show ended the following day, not enough charge remained in the battery to start the engine. As all other cars on-site began to depart, I began to panic; my odds of finding someone with a jumper cable shrank by the minute. I sent a colleague to ask around for a starter pack, but after more than an hour of searching, we could only scrounge up a generator.

Saved at Last

Despite the golf course green looking rather abandoned, plenty of stragglers stuck around to ogle the parade of vehicles making their exit. Even among the classic and museum-grade cars, the 2017 Ford GT drew massive amounts of eyeballs as I stood there helpless while the battery charged. This was the day I learned an important lesson: When you use a trickle charger, the emphasis really is on the trickle. An hour of fielding the crowd's questions went by, only to yield a still-depleted battery.

Salvation came in the form of a tow truck. The operator opened the stranded car's hood to reveal some gnarly battery contacts, but the jumper cables brought the 2017 Ford GT to life. Exhausted from stress, sweating through my dress shirt in the Florida humidity, I was beyond relieved I could finally head back to the hotel.

Lessons Learned

If you're going to an event with a temperamental prototype, don't travel without a battery-booster pack. I was manic in the moment, but in retrospect I got to spend an extended period with an exceptional car. As terrified as I was, it's a memory I now cherish, and something I will never forget.

More Videos Get to Know the 2017 Ford GT 2017-Ford-Fusion-V6-Sport-pothole-mitigation-feature 2019 Ford Edge Overview 2016 Automobile All-Stars 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Ride 2018 Automobile All-Star: 2017 Ford GT 2016 Ford Focus RS: Streets of Willow HOT ROD Garage - 5.0 MG Transformed Into a Road Racer! One Lap in the 2017 Ford GT Hot Rod Garage Episode 074 2021 Ford Bronco R Race Prototype Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R