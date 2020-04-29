If you think exceeding your local speed limits by 5 or 10 mph is living on the edge, well, you're practically asleep compared to one Michigan driver who was just ticketed for going 110 mph over the posted limit. As reported by MLive, the driver of a 2016 Dodge was clocked by a stationary Michigan State Police patrol traveling 180 mph on I-75 in Monroe County, south of Detroit near Toledo, Ohio, on April 19. The speed limit there is 70 mph.

Before we go any further, we must put our adult hats on and remind everyone that flagrantly violating traffic laws is something we don't condone and something you should not do. Also, approaching 200 mph on public roads is insane and wildly dangerous. In a since-deleted tweet announcing the ticket, the Michigan State Police backed up that sentiment. It was quoted by MLive: "MSP has seen an increase with high speeds on roadways during this pandemic," adding "MSP wants people to know, just because there is less traffic on the roads & warmer weather, there are no excuses for speeding. #DriveSafe"

The Michigan State Police also posted a partially redacted photo of the actual ticket it issued to the offending driver, and it lists the car only as a "2016 Dodge." No model or trim is specified, but assuming the car wasn't modified, it's easy to narrow down which Dodge it likely was. In 2016, the only Dodges factory capable of at least 180 mph were the 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat, the equally powerful Challenger SRT Hellcat, and the V-10-powered Viper sports car. Lesser "392" versions of the Charger and Challenger topped out at an estimated 175 mph, and we're assuming the driver in question here wasn't top-speeding their Dodge down a slight hill on a public road. The Hellcats and Viper would have no issue achieving 180 mph, and according to Dodge, the former duo boasted top speeds of 199 mph and 204 mph, while the latter could achieve up to 206 mph.

Arguably more surprising than the Dodge's 180-mph speed is where it was headed: Per the Michigan State Police ticket issued, the Dodge was traveling southbound through Monroe County—meaning it was approaching the Ohio state line. No Michigander would ever speed toward Ohio, and anyone familiar with Ohio's reputation for strict freeway policing would know better than to come in that hot.