An $80,325 2008 Honda S2000 CR? It's happened, setting a new world record for an S2000 at auction. But the car is anything but typical, and the high sales price doesn't mean that lesser S2000s are suddenly worth more. Let us explain.

Honda sold the S2000 in the U.S. from the 2000 model year all the way up to 2008. Because the U.S. market was so strong for the car's sales, the manufacturer decided to commemorate the model's run for the final year of sales with a special U.S. variant: the 2008 Honda S2000 CR, or "Club Racer." Honda built just 699 Club Racers, and only four colors were available: black (the most common), yellow, blue, and white (the least common).

Air conditioning and a radio were optional on the CR, but the special interior upholstery, headrest fairings, factory hardtop (and soft-top delete), rear wing, quick steering rack, track-ready suspension, and chassis bracing in the location where the factory soft top normally folds up were all standard; each feature differentiated the 2008 Honda S2000 CR models from their more normal siblings.

We recently took a look at the market for Honda S2000s with expert Sterling Sackey and found the CR models to be the most desirable—not only for their rarity, but also their focus. Many consider the 2008 Honda S2000 CR to be the ultimate expression of one of the greatest sports cars to ever hail from the Land of the Rising Sun. We found that CR models could be worth as much as double the price of a standard S2000, but there's more to the story in the case of this particular 2008 Honda S2000 CR.

This car, a Rio Yellow Pearl S2000 CR, was originally retained by American Honda and kept in its collection for several years before a Honda employee purchased it. That employee later sold the car to a specialty dealership, which decided the best venue to sell it would be Bring a Trailer. They weren't wrong, with the 1,300-mile, nearly as-new S2000 CR hammering sold for $76,500, or more than twice the car's $37,935 MSRP 12 years ago. Add Bring a Trailer's mandatory five-percent buyer's premium, and the real sales price climbs to $80,325.

When we tested a new 2008 Honda S2000 CR at the manufacturer launch, we noted, "On the street, the tweaked roadster drives little differently from the base S2000—the livelier steering and better wheel control are about all you notice, and ride quality is little changed. On the track, however, the car comes alive: the additional grip, decreased understeer, and extra chassis composure are welcome enhancements to the S2000's already track-happy personality."

Sackey summed up the sale to us with these words: "The sale was market-correct for that particular car in my opinion, and furthermore is some proof that the COVID-19 situation has not seemed to have had a serious effect on the best-of-the-best examples of rare and special sports cars. I have sold CRs in a similar price range privately in the past year or so, and am happy to see the market for the 2008 Honda S2000 CR remains strong."