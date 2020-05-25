Minivan is a dirty word in some circles. Characteristic of misplaced priorities, spilled Capri Suns and sweatpants, the humble people mover rates pretty high on the official list of Vehicles To Not Take on First Dates, and as a subject in "Would You Rather…" pub games with friends. But not this minivan. Because we're talking about the Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG and frankly, we'd sell a kidney to own one. Well, maybe a spleen, anyway.

"'An AMG in every garage!'" seems to be the rallying cry at Mercedes-Benz these days," we wrote in our 2007 First Look of the Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG. After all, here was a vehicle designed primarily to move people and families around town and on vacations (the R-Class also sold well as fleet shuttles to upscale hotels), with a naturally aspirated, 6.2-liter V-8 pumping out 505 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. All this, paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, an all-wheel-drive chassis, and five plush leather seats. OK, so the four conventional doors don't fit the most stringent definition of minivan, but the tall body profile, egg-like styling, and three-row seating for six people are all hallmarks of the car world's most utilitarian vehicle.

Of course, transforming a standard R-Class into a supervan is no small task, and several other vehicle systems were upgraded to cope with the R63 AMG's newfound power. The cooling system was extensively revised with dedicated water pump and fan just for the oil cooler. The Airmatic air-ride suspension was retuned for better body control, and the seven-speed automatic transmission was beefed up to send power to all four 20-inch wheels. Chrome exhaust tips and an AMG body kit make the R63 AMG stand out from garden-variety variants, and a 200-mph speedometer plus sport pedals, seats, and door sills make the interior feel as special as the exterior. AMG even fitted its Racetimer module into the display to record lap time and top speed should the R63 venture to a track.

Performance? How about a 4.6-second sprint to 60 mph and 155 mph top speed (171 mph with the optional AMG Driver's Package), despite a huge 5,000-lb curb weight? Fuel economy? Ah, there's the rub. The R63 claimed an estimated 12 mpg city, 16 mpg highway.

When Mercedes launched the R63 AMG, buyers had to head down to their dealer to special-order one for themselves, no R63s were stocked in showrooms. Mercedes thought it would only sell 100 or so of their supervans at around $90,000 apiece, but we're told somewhere around 200 made it out the factory doors by the time production wrapped up at the end of its one-year 2007 model run. Despite the van's rarity, Bring a Trailer has featured some 18 auctions for the model since 2016, with prices running from the $20,000 range for well-used examples to as much as $70,000 for a modified supercharged version. Averages seem to fall in the mid $30,000 range.

Want an R63 of your own? With so few built, only a handful seem to come on market at any given time. Patience, as they say, is a virtue.

Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG Quick Facts

0-60 mph: 4.6 sec

Top speed: 155 mph (electronically limited); 171 mph with AMG Driver's Package

Fuel economy: 12 mpg city, 16 mpg highway

200-mph speedometer

The (only) enthusiast's minivan

