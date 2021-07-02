Among the many aspirations of Carroll Shelby later in his life was to build a modern Cobra. With the original AC-based sports car has become a valuable classic—in spite of the ready availability of far more affordable knockoffs—Shelby felt the new millennium held promise for a Cobra revival. The famed automotive designer teamed up with Ford to develop a fully functional prototype and announced their collaboration at the 2003 Pebble Beach Concours d'​Elegance. The Ford Shelby Cobra Concept would make its debut months later at the 2004 North American International Auto Show.

See all 25 photos See all 25 photos

Chris Theodore, former Ford vice president of product development, and J Mays, group vice president of product design, in collaboration with Carroll Shelby, took charge of the design and build. Given the code name "Daisy," the Ford Shelby Cobra Concept came to fruition in 2004 and debuted at the Detroit Auto Show that same year. Now 17 years later, the one-off concept will be crossing the auction block for the first time and is heading to Mecum Auctions in August.

An all-aluminum space frame chassis underpins the Ford Shelby Cobra Concept along with a bespoke billet aluminum front structure. The independent front and rear suspension components are from a Ford GT, and it comes equipped with Brembo cross-drilled and ventilated discs with four-piston monoblock calipers. This one-of-a-kind sports car is finished in Tungsten Grey and rides on unique seven-spoke BBS billet wheels sporting custom BFGoodrich racing tires.

See all 25 photos See all 25 photos

Under the hood, a 6.4-liter aluminum V-10 (!) with dry-sump lubrication mated to a six-speed, rear-mounted Ricardo transaxle drives the rear wheels. The hand-built concept packs 605 hp and is somewhat similar conceptually to the Dodge Viper—a car that, interestingly enough, was in part inspired by the original Cobra. A one-piece hydraulically operated tilting hood allows for contemplative gazes at the bespoke engine and chassis.

For rigidity and to handle the demands of a high-performance car, the body is constructed of double-wall fiberglass with a foam core. Other exterior highlights include carbon fiber rocker panels, splitters, rear diffuser, and billet aluminum A-pillars. The custom interior features a billet aluminum dashboard, headrests, carbon fiber trim, and leather upholstered carbon-fiber Sparco racing seats with four-point seatbelts.

See all 25 photos See all 25 photos

Carroll Shelby drove the 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept for more than 150 miles at Irwindale Speedway in California. Showing no signs of slowing at the age of 81, Shelby did high-speed runs around the track and topped it off with donuts on the infield. After testing the car, Shelby gave Daisy his legendary signature of approval. Former MotorTrend editor Matt Stone was there for the wild ride and would later get behind the wheel.

Chris Theodore, who currently owns the Shelby Cobra Concept, purchased it in November 2017. The proceeds from the sale went to the restoration of the Fair Lane mansion, the home of Henry and Clara Ford. Ford disabled the powertrain for liability reasons prior to the sale, as many manufacturers do when selling vehicles that were never certified for road use. Theodore utilized his deep knowledge of the concept and contacts in the industry to restore the car to running condition, installing a new transmission output shaft, twin-plate clutch, flywheel, and wiring harness. He even managed to get the car registered for legal road use. The new buyer will be able to title and license this priceless concept car for the road.

Included in the sale are a certificate from the Shelby Registry, a Letter of Authenticity from Ford Motor Company, a detailed build book presented to Ford chief operating officer Nick Sheele, and a collection of photographs taken during design and development.

See all 25 photos See all 25 photos