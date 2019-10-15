What the What: 20+ Ford GTs Showed Up All in One Place

After four successful racing seasons that saw an impressive 19 wins—including one class win at its Le Mans debut in 2016—the Ford GT racing program ran its final race at this year's Petit Le Mans. Beyond its on-track successes, the program will be remembered for bringing massive attention back to sports-car racing, if only for a moment.

Unfortunately, a final victory for the GT program wasn't in the books at Petit Le Mans, where the GTs finished second and eighth. Before the race, energy in the Ford camp was high—so high, in fact, that Ford capitalized on its enthusiastic customer base and offered an exclusive Ford GT Owner Hospitality package that included access to a special owners-only hospitality pavilion, a four-day "superticket," a gift bag, driver meet-and-greets, and most important, a four-day parking pass to a GT-only corral.

Upon learning about this, we moseyed on over to the Ford GT field, where we found ourselves face to face with more than 20 GTs of various colors, generations, and special editions. We wanted to pick some favorites, but there was an overwhelming amount of variety to narrow it down. So, we leave it up to you to pick the standout Ford GTs in the gallery below.