Thanks in part to the Fast and Furious franchise, demand for the fourth-generation A80 Toyota Supra has been strong for decades. But the launch of the 2020 Toyota Supra has sent demand (and values) skyrocketing. Fancy one for yourself? Well, you’re in luck because this extra-clean example is about to cross the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast sale.

This particular Toyota Supra is an Anniversary Edition produced only for the 1997 model year. What makes it more special is that it has a targa roof, and is one of only 376 examples in that configuration produced in black. To add to its desirability, this A80 Supra is powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo 2JZ inline-six backed by a six-speed manual. In the U.S., where Japanese automakers didn’t have a gentleman’s agreement limiting output to 276 horsepower, as they did at home, the Supra Turbo made a healthy 320 horses and 315 lb-ft of torque. Unfortunately, the fourth-generation Toyota Supra would only be on sale in the U.S. from model years 1994 to 1998 before it was discontinued due to low demand.

Other than a set of lowering springs and an aftermarket exhaust, this 1997 Toyota Supra is mostly stock. It also appears to have been driven and well loved, with 69,891 miles on the odometer. Nonetheless, a mostly clean example like this one could fetch big bucks due to increased demand and high interest for classic Supras, particularly the fourth generation, which is regarded as one of the most iconic Japanese performance cars of the 1990s.

Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction is being held June 26-29, 2019, at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut. The collector-car sale will showcase hundreds of coveted vehicles, and the experts from MotorTrend will be there to bring you all the action LIVE from the auction block. You can catch Barrett-Jackson Northeast on MotorTrend Network every day of the auction and download the app for exclusive, live coverage. Need more viewing options? You can also tune in to our live stream from your web browser on June 27, June 28, and June 29.