No 2021 Ford Bronco Will Be as Righteously ’90s as This One

Needless to say, we’re stoked about the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco, and have high expectations for the off-road-ready SUV. As with other retro-styled off-roaders, the ability to easily customize it is a must; there’s a contingent of future Bronco buyers who will start building their trucks as soon as they roll off the lot. To them, take heed: You have your work cut out making your new 2021 Bronco more rad than this one heading to auction at Barrett-Jackson.

Though the sales description is brief, from the pictures it looks that little remains stock. The car started life as a 1993 model, painted black with a removable vinyl hard top. It’s working with a serious suspension lift, exposing the colorful componentry underneath. Nearly everything is painted—in perfect ’90s style—bright purple or yellow, including the shocks and the Dana axles. Massive Bogger tires are there to dig in when the going gets muddy.

Bulging fender flares keep spray off the body, which has a new chrome rocker panel strip and steel bumpers. The bottoms of this Bronco’s doors are higher than the roof on some cars, so there’s a step to aid entry, as well as grab handles on the B-pillars to help occupants heft themselves inside.

The interior might be as awesome as the exterior. Auxiliary gauges and a roll cage with purple padding are installed, and much of the trim has been done in a black and white lightning crackle finish; the seats appear to be original gray herringbone cloth. The seller notes installation of a custom sound system, too.

Read More

Hellcat-Powered Jeep Wrangler 6×6 Wants Your $$$

Why the 1966–77 Bronco Is a Collectible Classic

2021 Ford Bronco: What We Know

The theme continues on the 5.8-liter Ford V-8, which is adorned with a purple alternator, radiator cap, hose fittings, and cable housings. It appears to breathe through a K&N air intake and upgraded exhaust. Power hits the ground through a five-speed automatic and transfer case. Despite its builder’s decision to remove exterior name badges, this truck is still instantly recognizable—proof of the Bronco’s status as a style icon. We’ll soon find out how the classic Bronco market responds to the new model’s introduction in 2020, but whether or not this one’s next owner takes it muddin’, we think they’ll have some fun. And for those who miss out, let it serve as inspiration for your own Bronco build.

Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction is being held June 26-29, 2019, at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut. The collector-car sale will showcase hundreds of coveted vehicles, and the experts from MotorTrend will be there to bring you all the action LIVE from the auction block. You can catch Barrett-Jackson Northeast on MotorTrend Network every day of the auction and download the app for exclusive, live coverage. Need more viewing options? You can also tune in to our live stream from your web browser on June 27, June 28, and June 29.