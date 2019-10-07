Would You Pay $11,000 for a 405-hp 1993 Corvette ZR-1?

At a base price of $59,995, the all-new 495-hp 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is absolutely a screaming performance bargain for a brand-new car, but what if you don't have sixty large? Well, this 405-hp 1993 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 just sold at Barrett-Jackson's 2019 Las Vegas option for a seems-too-cheap $11,000.

The C4 ZR-1 was launched for the 1990 model year and by 1991, it had already received a refreshed exterior with a new front bumper and fresh 17x7.5-inch front/17x11-inch rear wheels. In 1993, output was bumped by 30 horsepower to 405 and 15 lb-ft of torque to 385. The MSRP was nearly $68,000 for the top-dog Corvette and its 5.7-liter, DOHC V-8 engine (no pushrods here), which was roughly double the price of a base model. This 1993 ZR-1 at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas had some 60,000 miles on the odometer, but generally looked to be in nice condition—used, not abused. We also dug the Polo Green exterior, certainly one of the best paint hues to ever grace the C4 Corvette.

The buyer even got a car with an honest-to-goodness conventional six-speed manual transmission, which is something you won't be able to get on your new C8, at least initially. Completely stock, this ZR-1 even included its original window sticker which showed it has the only options available at the time: a transparent roof panel and the California emissions package. Period performance testing had the '93 ZR-1 doing the zero-to-60-mph sprint in well under five seconds.

We've been waiting for Corvette enthusiasts to start paying more attention to the C4 ZR-1 for years, but even today the best examples in the world won't set you back much more than $20,000. Good for you if you're buying now, but bad for anyone who refrained from putting miles on their ZR-1 in hope of a future payday. Will C4 ZR-1 models ever become valuable? Best not to worry about it and just buy the best example you can afford while they're worth less than a new Toyota Yaris.