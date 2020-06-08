This 1993 Camaro Indy 500 Pace Car Edition Is the La Croix of Muscle Cars
If you don’t understand this car’s eye-popping style, you don’t understand the 1990s at all.
Poor Emerson Fittipaldi. Although he took the checkered flag at the 1993 Indianapolis 500, Fittipaldi's win has largely been overshadowed by the garish graphics of the 1993 Chevrolet Camaro that paced the race. And now's your chance to own one that looks just like it.
That's right, it's time to grow out your mullet, pull out your acid-washed jeans, and grab your favorite Def Leppard CD, because this 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 is currently being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer. No, it's not the actual Camaro that paced the 1993 Indy 500, but it is one of just 645 replicas Chevy built and sold to the general public.
Opting for the Indy 500 kit netted buyers a number of visual upgrades, including two-tone black and white exterior paint and gaudy pink, turquoise, purple, yellow ribbon decals. Good luck avoiding attention behind the wheel of this muscle machine. The exterior decor also makes its way onto the seats of the car, although the multi-colored ribbons only appear on the two front chairs.
While Chevy offered the Camaro with either a six- or eight-cylinder engine under its hood, the pace car replica came exclusively with the latter option. With 275 horses on hand, the 5.7-liter V-8 rocketed a six-speed manual-equipped 1993 Camaro to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds in a MotorTrend comparison test against a 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra. Despite weighing 118 pounds less than the Chevy, the 235-hp Mustang needed 6.2 seconds to hit the same mark.
That said, don't expect this 27-year-old Camaro to manage such a sprint to the mile-a-minute mark, given that it relies on the model's available four-speed automatic gearbox to put its power to the ground. Additionally, this Camaro may have lost some horses over the years. Blame time and not miles, though, as the odometer's less than 23,000 miles means the V-8 engine's barely been broken in.
If you're looking to cosplay your way into the next 1990s themed event, then there's arguably no better way to arrive than in a 1993 Camaro Indy 500 pace car replica like this one. Just be sure Emerson Fittipaldi is not in attendance—you wouldn't want this lurid-looking Camaro to overshadow him once again.
