A Ton of Pristine 1990 Chevrolets Were Just Incinerated in a Fire on HBO Film Set

A massive fire that broke out on the set of an HBO miniseries in Ellenville, New York, early Thursday morning destroyed a used-car dealership and several circa 1990 cars and trucks, including Chevrolet Corvettes and Camaros. The cars were among 27 vintage vehicles that Automobile Magazine New York bureau chief Jamie Kitman had supplied to the HBO production via a film-car company he owns separately. No one was injured in the blaze.

The precise number of vehicles lost is not yet known, though Chris Busby, general manager for 613 Automotive Group, told the Poughkeepsie Journal; “There’s nothing left.” The dealership buildings, and “about a dozen vehicles were destroyed,” he said. Images published by the local Shawangunk Journal and reposted here with permission show the extent of the devastation, while others provided by Kitman show the cars prior to the fire. According to the Shawangunk Journal, the fire is said to have started in the showroom building and also claimed camera and film equipment, with damages possibly reaching into the millions of dollars. [Read Jamie Kitman’s story on the devastating fire here.]

Kitman says the losses include “several Corvettes, Camaros, a minty C1500 pickup, a 454 SS pickup,” and a “super-low-mileage 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy Pace Car” replica. The 613 Automotive Group used-car dealership was dressed as a Chevrolet/Pontiac/Oldsmobile/Isuzu store for an HBO miniseries based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 bestselling novel I Know This Much Is True and which stars starring Mark Ruffalo and Juliette Lewis. The novel takes place, at least partially, in October 1990. The fire broke out about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, the Shawangunk Journal reports, and the investigation into its cause is ongoing.

Photos of the damage courtesy Amberly Jane Campbell/Shawangunk Journal.