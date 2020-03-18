4x4 4 Sale: 1987 Suzuki Samurai with an RX-7 Rotary Engine Swap!

The Suzuki Samurai is an awesome little four-wheel-drive rig that was a rebadged Jimny sold in the U.S. between 1985 to 1988, during which time it shared the road with both first- and second- generation Mazda RX-7s. The diminutive Samurai packed an equally puny 1.3-liter SOHC eight-valve inline-four good for about 60 horsepower, while even early RX-7s had at least 100 horsepower from their rotary engines. But what if you swapped that Wankel rotary goodness into the Suzuki? Wouldn't that be freakin' cool? I would call it the Samurai-7.

The best part is that someone already did all the work—and you can buy the result today on Craigslist for only $4,900! Now that's a steal. As far as we can tell from the photos, it has a Holley carburetor, suspension seats, a custom dash, custom wiring (all in yellow to make diagnostics, uh, easier), MSD ignition, cutting brakes, a swapped in radiator, a front shackle reversal, and rolls on big-ass Goodyears—probably 33s on 15x12- or 15x12.5-inch wheels. It's for off-road use only and isn't street-legal but it is lifted, has a handbrake lever for drifting, a light bar on the front bumper, and a Bully tailgate net around back. There's even an RX-7 badge on its gray little hood.

The vehicle is located in Hesperia, California. We reached out the seller, a man named Luis, and he says he's owned it for about nine months and bought it from a buddy who knew the guy who made the swap. Since I couldn't talk to the builder, we reached out to an in-house MotorTrend Group expert instead.

"This kind of rotary engine swap something I actually penciled out to do to a flatfender back when I was at Jp Magazine," Christian Hazel, editor-in-chief of Petersen's 4-Wheel & Off-Road tells us. Here are Hazel's notes that he took after he took a quick gander at the ad:

Rotaries run on the warm side. That partially explains the huge radiator and other coolers stuck behind the front bumper.

Back in the early/mid '00s there were a couple companies making rotary-to-transmission adapters and/or bellhousings. I don't for the life of me remember them. Quick Time makes a conversion bellhousing that will mate to some Borg Warner, Muncie, Richmond, and other transmissions. Can't recall if there was one that retained the Suzuki transmission but I know there are adapters to mate to Toyota five-speed and auto transmissions. This could be running a Toyota tranny and T-case if I'm guessing (which I am).

Aside from the twin cutting brake levers, there seems to be only one shifter. I'm guessing that's for the T-case, which makes this an automatic. That would also peg that big cooler in front of the radiator as a tranny cooler.

I'm wondering if the Touch Tek VI switch on the dash is set up to electronically shift the transmission? I can't figure out how the transmission is shifted otherwise (assuming that shifter on the floor between the seats where the normal Sami T-case shifter is in fact a T-case shifter. )

I'm no expert but that looks very much like a nonturbo 12A engine from a '79-'85 RX-7.

Carburetor is a Holley double pumper with mechanical secondaries. I'm guessing 650 cfm, which is the smallest double pumper, but still a REALLY big carb for that engine.

Rotaries use twin coils, hence the dual MSD Blaster SS coils.

There's a waterproof-ish looking fuse block next to the carb.

Shackle reversal setup on the front suspension. These normally have shackle-forward front suspension.

Wheels look like 15x10 and I'm betting the tires are 33x12.50 (maybe 35x12.50).

Tailpipe is comical.

The reason for selling? Luis says he prefers to take his quads out more these days and doesn't have enough time to off-road the little two-seater. He has his eye on a Duramax diesel work truck, too, which will be easier to haul the kids in. His loss is your gain, no?