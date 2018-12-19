This 1985 Chevrolet C10 Scottsdale Is So Satisfyingly Clean

You should be stocking up on clean vintage trucks. We’ve warned you time and time again about the rise of classic pickups, vans, and SUVs, and the market isn’t cooling anytime soon. Clean Ford Broncos and Land Cruisers have already rocketed past the reach of casual enthusiasts, but there are still deals to be had if you know where to look. Case in point: Bring a Trailer is offering a tidy, well-presented 1985 Chevrolet C10 Scottsdale, complete with bed topper and stock steelies.

According to the listing, this C10 was originally sold in New Braunfels, Texas, owing to the truck’s reasonably rust-free condition. Everything is there, right down to the Doeskin Tan paint and matching cap over the bed. There’s a little more than 80,000 miles on the clock, and a look underneath reveals only minor surface rust and age-related wear.

A 5.0-liter V-8 sends 160 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque to the 3.08 rear end through a four-speed manual transmission. It’s fresh from service, now wearing fresh gaskets for the valve covers, oil pan, and transmission seal, along with new shocks and an oil change back in September. The seller notes the front wheel bearings and lower ball joints are likely ready for replacement. It isn’t worthy of a concours win, but a good, solid classic truck is one of the most satisfying weekend cruisers around. Head over to Bring a Trailer to get your bid in before it’s too late.