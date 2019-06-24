It’s relatively common for enthusiasts to model their cars after vehicles from movies, or even for manufacturers to sell ones inspired by their silver-screen counterparts. While this usually takes the form of something like a Bullitt Mustang or Charger, what you don’t see as often are replicas of, well, crappier cars. Yet here we have this custom 1983 Chrysler LeBaron convertible modeled after the car from the classic comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles starring John Candy as Del Griffith and Steve Martin as Neal Page.

The car has honestly always struck us as being so bad, it’s good, and this re-creation strikes just the right balance of hideous and unique. The paint and “wood” trim look to be in great condition, and the interior also shows well. The drivetrain is the fire-breathing, Mitsubishi-sourced, 93-hp 2.6-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission, which for this car is perfect.

This LeBaron also has the Texas Instruments Electronic Voice Alert, which can deliver 24 verbal messages on the condition of various aspects of the car. Among the touches that recall the film are a trunk like John Candy’s, “Farm Country” badging on the rear fenders, a D hood ornament (for Del, of course), and unique hubcaps.

This car is still chugging along with 82,446 original miles and it seems the only thing that could stop it is someone dropping their cigar and burning it up on the side of the road. This iconic automotive car will be rolling down the Barrett-Jackson auction block later this month and we’re hoping that whoever takes it home will drive it on the right side of the highway.

Barrett-Jackson's 4th Annual Northeast Auction is being held June 26-29, 2019, at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut.