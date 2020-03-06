If you ever tried to understand how Chrysler ended up in the position of needing a bailout from the United States government in 1979, then look no further than the Chrysler Sno-Runner. Coincidentally, it was introduced the same year Chrysler was given a lifeline, in 1979. Notably, the Sno-Runner isn't a car, but rather an actual snow-moped (or snow-ped). And with Chrysler charging around $645 for one at the time, or almost $2,500 today, it was pricey but likely not turning nearly the same profit as, say, a car.

Now that Chrysler's first bailout situation has been loosely contextualized via broad generalization of its priorities in the late '70s, what's this Sno-Runner all about? Well, it's actually pretty cool. With its single-cylinder Chrysler Marine engine that displaced 134 cubic centimeters, the Sno-Runner was reportedly capable of hitting a top speed of about 25 mph. In other words, the Sno-Runner was more of a "slow-runner." It also uses a mono-ski design, with only a single front skid. Edgy!

While the Sno-Runner might have been a rather poor purchase—or, for Chrysler, a poor sale—forty years ago, today it is a perfect representation of American excess in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Those nostalgic for the time of the Sony Walkman and Burton snowboards can now get their hands on a like-new Chrysler Sno-Runner that's currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer.

The current owner of this 1980 Sno-Runner reportedly bought it from the original purchaser at the beginning of the year following close to four decades sitting in its original crate. Predictably, this little snow-ped is in mint condition.

See all 16 photos See all 16 photos

Despite it only recently seeing the light of day, this Sno-Runner still required some refurbishment and its new owner refinished both its handlebar and headlight and replaced its rear track, fuel hoses, air filter, kill switch, and spark plug. The engine's carburetor also was rebuilt. Video provided by the seller shows this Sno-Runner running over fresh powder as intended.

In all honesty, we're not sure why Chrysler ever approved the Sno-Runner in the first place. Nevertheless, it certainly helps us better understand the management decisions made that eventually led to the company's first government bailout. Like many things of its time, the Sno-Runner is arguably an answer to a question no one asked. Nowadays, it's simply a kitschy piece that represents a bygone era in American automobile history.