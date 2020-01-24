Cool Classic ’79 Toyota Corolla for Sale, Sweet Four-Spoke Wheels Included

Don't tell our bosses, but Friday afternoons tend to devolve around here into idle Craigslist searches for cheap, oddball, or lustworthy cars. If we stumble across one car that can be described by all three of those adjectives, consider it a win. That's how we came across this 1979 Toyota Corolla Liftback for sale in New Jersey, which checks all of our time-killing boxes.

The owner has the price listed at $1, which is Craigslist-speak for "make an offer." It's noted in the ad itself that the car is believed to be worth about $7,000. While we're not sure about that, the Corolla certainly is clean, particularly for a 40-year-old Japanese compact car living above the Mason-Dixon line. The Toyota's low miles certainly help—it has a claimed 61,ooo on the odometer—and it's obviously been cared for.

We dig the Corolla's 13-inch (!) four-spoke American Racing Libre-style wheels, manual transmission, and epic "Lift Back" badges. (It's a hatch, hence the name.) There is said to be minimal rust, and the A/C even works. It seems likely that the car is being flipped, given the ad's reference to an original female owner who kept the car through 60,000 miles, but the current seller seems to be an enthusiast. Under their care, the Corolla gained a new wood-rimmed steering wheel, an Ansa exhaust, and overhauled front brakes. If nothing else, this peek back in time reveals what we already knew: That not all Toyota Corollas were or are boring.