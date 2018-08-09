1979 International Harvester Scout II Restomod is One Cool Cruiser

Vintage Blazers, Broncos, and Jeeps are super cool, but if you want to stand apart from the crowd—a 1979 International Harvester Scout II restomod might do the trick. Especially if you have a wad of cash handy—like $299,000 for starters.

Velocity Restorations of Pensacola, Florida is showing off its latest restomod off-roader project that needs a new garage and owner.

The restoration shop spent more than 1,500 hours rebuilding the orange beauty seen here we are told and it sure looks like it.

“We are really proud of our International Scout,” said Brandon Segers, Velocity Restorations owner, in a statement.

“We found this model in a Texas oil field. We stripped it to the bare metal, and started the frame off restomod process. Every nut and bolt is brand new, the powertrain is improved, and it looks stunning.”

Under the hood, the upgraded truck gets a 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 engine that now offers 430 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. The LS3 is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

The super duper Scout II sports a custom grille upfront, LED headlights, custom bumpers, 9.0-inch rear axle, 6.0-inch suspension lift, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, a stainless steel fuel tank, and rolls on big, fat Nitto Trail Grappler Mud Terrain tires.

Inside gets a custom dash, digital gauges, a Bluetooth friendly stereo system, vintage A/C and heating system, a black vinyl interior, and a powder coated four-point roll bar.

The company also restores Broncos and other vintage rides if someone beats you to the punch. Good luck!