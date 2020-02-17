The Volkswagen Microbus (also known as the Type 2, Bulli, or, simply, Bus) is arguably the Bitcoin of classic cars, as examples of the rear-engined German van seem to rapidly increase in value with each passing year. The latest example of which is this 1978 Bus that sold for almost $110,000 at Artcurial's Retromobile auction in Paris, France.

Admittedly, this isn't any typical Bus, and the beige box wears the much sought after Campmobile kit, which adds a pop-top roof and a complete kitchen from the German upfitter Westfalia. The cherry on top of this Campmobile's proverbial cake, however, is its low mileage. With just 994 original miles on its odometer, this Bus is practically brand new.

According to Artcurial's listing, a couple from Aurora, Colorado, purchased the van on February 17, 1978. Alas, the original owners' inability to fully grasp the van's four-speed manual transmission led them to put the Bus in storage following the completion of one 900-mile journey. Nearly 40 years later, the van emerged from its slumber, upon which it was sold and imported into Germany.

The rest, as they say, is history. What happens next for this low-mileage Bus is a mystery, but we hope the new owner adds a few more miles to its odometer. After all, Volkswagen made this van to explore the world; not sit still in a museum or private collection.

