Bronco, Bronco II, or baby Bronco—it’ll still be awhile before we can drive a new one from Ford. But in the meantime, if you don’t mind owning a vintage restomod and have a pile of cash on hand, check out this blue 1973 Ford Bronco by Velocity Restorations. All you need is $229,000 to take it for a spin.

The Pensacola, Florida-based 4×4 restoration pros invested 1,500 hours over a period of nine months to craft their latest metal masterpiece. Now it’s ready for the ultimate tour of the Redneck Riviera or a road trip to your own favorite patch of sand.

“I’ve seen many restomodded Broncos built in 90 days or less and I could never understand how they are completed so quickly until I saw them up close,” said Brandon Segers Velocity Restorations co-owner in a statement.

“To build a truly complete restomodded vehicle, you need to put an intense amount of work and man hours into it. There are no shortcuts in this industry.”

The complete frame-off restoration for this Bronco includes a Dana 44 front axle, 9.0-inch rear axle, 3.5-inch suspension lift, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, stainless steel tank, chrome Pacer Wheels, sway bars, and a powder coated chassis.

It also gets custom bumpers, LED headlights, and packs a Ford Racing 5.0 Coyote engine that’s mated to a four-speed transmission.

Inside there’s a custom dash with Dakota digital gauges, a Bluetooth stereo system, vintage air heating and cooling system, custom hand-stitched brown interior, and a six-point roll bar with LED lighting.

Like what you see? Pay big bucks now or you can wait until 2020 and see what’s behind door number three.

