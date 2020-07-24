The original two-door Land Rover Range Rover's shape is a timeless and charming one, and this lovely restored SUV shows it off in all its glory. And it's literally a bit more timeless because, in addition to the other modifications, it has been back-dated to resemble an early 1970s model—including the body-colored C-pillar and early style silver bumpers. But the star of the show has to be the Tuscan Blue paint, available on early Range Rovers (and recently, on the Range Rover Fifty limited edition models).

The two-door Range Rovers look especially exotic and appealing to American eyes because they were never officially sold here. Later, four-door Range Rovers appeared, first through the grey market and later officially, but these two-doors remain a rare sight in America. Two bad, because the proportions and strong lines of the original Spencer King design work best without the two small rear doors.

This one has another claim to fame: it was previously owned by Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, better known to all of us as a rabid collector of fast and interesting cars—unless you're a mid-1990s funk fanatic. He didn't commission the work on the car—that was done by Kingsley Cars—but it's at least some interesting pub trivia to raise this listing's profile. More importantly, the car oozes character, with plaid fabric inserts and supple-looking Nappa leather inside providing just the right balance of period charm and modern quality.

