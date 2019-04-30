Whether you are a Volkswagen aficionado or not, there is a good chance you’ve caught a glimpse of the iconic Woodstock Bus somewhere on the internet. Or perhaps you are one of the lucky ones who saw it firsthand at the legendary rock festival back in those groovy bell-bottomed days. But did you know there is a Volkswagen Tiki Lounge Bus?

Unexpectedly, the award for the most awesome car I saw at the 22nd Annual Doheny Wood Car Show did not go to a Woodie wagon, but to a 1971 Volkswagen Bus called “The Tiki Lounge.” Despite this Hawaii-themed VW sitting all by itself in a corner of the car show, it became the talk of the town that attendees could not stop smiling about.

Restored and designed by owner Jim Cocores of San Clemente, California, Cocores purchased the bus nine years ago and it almost made a trip to the junk yard. We are saving all the details about this VW’s story for our exclusive ride along coming this summer.

Until then, here is an insider’s look of the Volkswagen Tiki Lounge Bus. Cheers!