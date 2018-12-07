There are few vehicles that possess the beauty, presence, and significance of Lamborghini’s Miura—the car that arguably started the supercar era. Even rarer still is the Miura SV, the final production iteration of the breed, of which just 150 were produced. Nevertheless, registered bidders at the December 8 RM Sotheby’s Petersen Automotive Museum auction will have the chance to take home a 1971 Miura SV of their very own.

The car in question is chassis number 4912, which just so happens to be owned by comedian and radio and television host Adam Carolla, a well known Lamborghini enthusiast. Said to be the only Miura SV finished in Bleu Medio over a Pelle Bleu interior, it’s also one of 11 single-sump SVs to have been fitted with air conditioning—an option you’ll want with a blistering 385-hp, 4.0-liter V-12 engine sitting right behind the cabin.

SV versions of the Miura had several mechanical changes from earlier cars, including revisions to the camshaft profiles, carburetor jetting, and suspension geometry. Wider wheels and tires, deleted headlight “eyelashes,” and of course an ‘SV’ badge on the rear of the car all distinguish the SV cosmetically.

Marcello Gandini was the legendary designer behind the Miura while at Bertone, and Gian Paolo Dallara was responsible for chassis development. The potent P400 engine was designed by ex-Ferrari engineer and 250 GTO development chief Giotto Bizzarrini.

Delivered new to the U.S., this Miura SV remained in the country until the early 1990s, when it was delivered to an enthusiast owner in Japan. After some 20 years in storage, it was again brought back to the U.S. and treated to a cosmetic and mechanical freshening, including new paint in the original hue and a top-end rebuild. Since then it has been displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance and the famous Rodeo Drive concours, a Southern California Father’s Day tradition.

At what price does such an icon come? RM Sotheby’s pre-sale estimate is pegged at $2.1–$2.5 million dollars. That’s not exactly chump change for most of us, but considering the Miura’s upward trajectory with regard to value, the price may actually seem cheap—relatively speaking—in the future.

To find out the hammer price, be sure to check back here at Automobile for results. And if you’re local to Southern California, consider having a look—or a bid—yourself Saturday, December 8.