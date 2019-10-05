This 1970 Chevelle SS Is as Clean as It Gets

In the mid-1960s, General Motors was awash with cash and the muscle-car wars were upon us. Even though GM instituted a racing ban in 1963, its subsidiaries were still cranking out high-performance road cars. For the 1964 model year, Pontiac released the GTO, Oldsmobile released the 442, and Chevrolet, not wanting to be left out of all the fun, came out with the Chevelle. It was built to slot between the smaller Chevy II and the bigger, more luxurious Impala. This second-generation Chevelle SS was offered at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas, and it's a pristine example of one of the bestselling muscle cars ever.

In 1963, the Chevelle's very first year, Chevrolet sold 338,286 of the new model. (For context, Chevy has sold just over 305,000 modern Camaros over the last five model years.) The Chevelle's success would only grow from there, and in 1966 and 1967, Chevy sold more than 850,000 examples across all of its body styles.

This particular car is painted Fathom Blue over a black interior. The engine is Chevy's classic 396 Turbo Jet making 350 horsepower and mated to BorgWarner's M20 four-speed manual gearbox. The Turbo Jet V-8 has received hydraulic lifters, a forged crankshaft, ported cylinder heads, and an aluminum intake with a four-barrel carburetor to reach that 350-hp output.

The car's condition is the result of a five-year-long, "no expenses spared" restoration, and it shows. It has a domed hood, a black grille as opposed to the standard chrome one, and a unique rear bumper. It's not an outright custom job, but it is a tasteful update to an American classic. And with so many examples on the road, you'll want to stand out from the crowd.

