Luxury + Performance + Maserati = One Cool Ride

Luxury and performance, a perfect combo that Maserati strived for with the Indy produced between 1969 and 1975. The first Indy rolled out the door of the Maserati headquarters in Modena, Italy on July 1, 1969, after being teased at the 1968 Turin Motor Show and making its official debut at the 1969 Geneva Motor Show.

The name Indy came from the 8CTF racecar that won the Indy 500 in 1939 and 1940. Maserati produced 700 Indys in 1968 in order to meet the high demand for a luxury sports car. The Indy was designed with large tinted power windows in order to eliminate any sort of blind spots while giving the car a sleek and sporty fastback look. Also included in the design were hideaway iodine headlights. The 1969 model came with a 252-ci V-8 with a 3.4-inch bore and 3.3-inch stroke. Four Weber 42 DCNF carbs were equipped along with a single-plug transistor ignition system and regulating distributor. The car came standard with a five-speed manual transmission; an automatic was available as an option. All of this combined to make 260 horsepower and deliver a top speed of 155 mph.

In 1970 the Indy got a few drive-train upgrades with a more powerful 290 hp 288-ci V-8 and a Bosch electronic ignition system, allowing the car to hit a top speed of 174 mph. The Indy again received an upgrade in 1971, this time getting a 300 hp. 301-ci V-8 as an option alongside the latter mentioned engines. In 1973 this became the only engine option until the end of the Indy’s run in 1975.

Being a luxury as well as performance car the Indy came standard with high-grade leather upholstery, a mechanical anti-theft system, an adjustable steering wheel, a rear heated window, as well as reclining front seats complete with headrests. The only things that were optional on the car were power steering, a radio, and air-conditioning at first but became standard in 1973.

Maserati produced 1,102 Indys during its lifespan from with one of the most famous customers being the Shah of Persia’s brother, Abdorreza Pahlavi in 1974. His car still exists today, being preserved in a private collection and with such a low number of Indys being produced, it’s nice to know that it’s in good hands.

