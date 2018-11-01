1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Continuation Car Is Boss

Earlier this year, continuation car builder Classic Recreations announced that it had obtained the rights to build and sell brand new 1969 Boss 429 Mustangs. At the time, all we had were a few details and an illustration of what the cars would look like. But now that the actual car has been revealed at SEMA, we know way more than we did before.

Classic Recreations says it’s the only company officially licensed to sell 1969 Boss 429 continuations and that each build starts with an original 1969 Mustang body that it restores to factory condition. It’s then transformed into a Boss 429 with a new hood with the requisite scoop, a new bumper, 18-inch wheels, and all the necessary logos. Inside, CR adds new seats, 200-mph Boss 429 gauges, an aluminum steering wheel, air conditioning, and a custom console.

But for your money, you get a lot more than a 1969 Mustang made to look like a Boss 429. Under the hood, CR adds a 546-cubic-inch (8.9 liter) V-8 crate engine that makes 815 hp. A Tremec manual transmission comes standard, but an automatic is also available. Out back, you get a four-link rear suspension, while the front uses tubular upper and lower control arms, as well as adjustable coil-overs. CR also adds front and rear anti-roll bars, as well as chassis reinforcements and a custom exhaust.

As you’d expect, CR’s brand new, officially licensed 1969 Boss 429 is pricey. The thousands of man-hours it takes to build one of these cars aren’t cheap, nor are the parts they use to transform the car into a modern Boss 429. But even knowing all of that, the base price is still shockingly high. Classic Recreations charges a minimum of $209,000 for a Boss 429, and the price can climb from there depending on options.

Then again, to the right buyer, a meticulously built and modernized Mustang is going to be way cooler than some run-of-the-mill Ferrari Portofino. Plus, 815 hp is nothing to sneeze at.