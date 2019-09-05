Ever See a Classic Mini with Just 272 Original Miles?

Fancy a classic little Mini with only 272 miles on the clock? Well, one person certainly did, as Woodham Mortimer in Maldon, Essex, England have just such a car in stock, although it’s currently “under offer.” The restoration and classic-car sales firm touts the 1968 Mk1 Morris Minor-Mini Super De Luxe as “the world’s most original Mini” and it definitely looks it. First delivered more than half a century ago, it still has what appear to be the original plastic seat covers.

The little scamp is painted Old English White and features a Tartan Red interior; it’s said to be one of the last Mk1 Minis made in 1967. The following year it was registered and delivered to Mrs. B. Jones, who bought the car to learn how to drive. Mrs. Jones obviously didn’t take to driving the car very far and it remained in the family garage for most of its life. The family auctioned the Mini a few years ago, according to Woodham Mortimer. Their loss is someone’s gain, with its latest sale coming as Mini celebrates its 60th anniversary.

