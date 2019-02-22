Want a vintage Ford Mustang in the garage, but can’t actually afford one? We’re in the same boat. But Lego has a solution of sorts for folks like us in the form of a new $150 Creator Ford Mustang, and it’s pretty great.

The new Mustang joins a lineup of Creator cars that includes a VW Microbus, Ferrari F40, Mini Cooper, and more. The dark blue 1967 fastback has tons of amazing details, including the white racing stripes, hood scoop, GT badges, and chunky rubber tires with Torq-thrust-style five-spoke wheels.

The expert kit is designed for kids 16 years old and up, so you may be fighting your teens over this build—or, more likely, they’ll all be bought by folks two or three times that age. The mean little Mustang measures more than 13 inches long, and comes with an instruction booklet that includes several pages about both the original car and this kit’s design process.

Behind the galloping Mustang badge up front sits a detailed V-8 engine complete with battery, hoses, and air filter. The side doors open to reveal a functional steering wheel, as well as two-tone bucket seats, a T-handle shifter, a rearview mirror, and a radio (that’s probably AM-only). Plus, the roof panel can be removed to access the inside, or to create a pseudo Targa Fastback we suppose.

If you prefer a more customized pony car, there are lots of additional bits including a supercharger, a nitrous-oxide tank for the trunk, a ducktail spoiler, side exhaust pipes, and a selection of U.S. and international license plate decals. You can even raise the rear suspension to give it a true hot-rod look.

There’s no doubt it will look great on your desk or shelf, situated between the Lego Aston Martin DB5 and 911 GT3 RS already in your collection. The Creator Mustang is available online or at Lego stores starting March 1, but if you want a preview of the build, head over to Lego fan site Brothers Brick.