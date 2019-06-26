The Original Plymouth Barracuda Is So Weird It’s Cool

When one thinks of the Plymouth Barracuda, the later 1970–71 E-body cars tend to pop to mind first. Few certainly consider the earlier, odd-looking 1964–66 first-generation models with their massive—and massively expensive to replace—14.4-square-foot, curved rear window. It was the biggest used in a production car up to that time, and truly sets the car apart.

The example here of course retains that distinctive feature, but it’s been thoroughly restomodded. Coated in flawless black paint, it doesn’t have any of the period engine options—170- or 225-cubic-inch slant-sixes and a 273-cube V-8 were on offer—instead being stuffed with a modern 5.7-liter Hemi. The newer V-8 is topped with a Stage 3 Edelbrock E-Force supercharger and fitted with ceramic-coated headers, with fuel flow managed by FAST electronic fuel injection. A Mercedes-Benz five-speed automatic handles shifts.

Other modern amenities include an upgraded suspension with coil-overs, rack-and-pinion steering, a Mopar rear diff, and Wilwood disc brakes. The interior also came in for attention, with Vintage Air A/C, custom front seats, a new steering wheel, upgraded audio, and power windows and locks. While the desirability of a restomod is often in the eye of the beholder, photos indicate this this car was finished to a high standard. It’ll be sold with no reserve at the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction this weekend.

