Bring a Trailer Funky Auction: 1965 Mercedes-Benz L407 Fire Truck Is a World of Fun
Here’s your ticket for disturbing the peace in style.
"Well, so what? What's wrong with being sexy?" pondered Nigel Tufnel (played by Christopher Guest) in the 1984 comedy film This Is Spinal Tap. In the case of this peculiar 1965 Mercedes-Benz L319/L407 fire truck, we ask: What's wrong with being a little funky in the name of public service?
Sold recently for $33,500 on auction website Bring a Trailer, this quirky Mercedes-Benz fire truck formerly served in the municipality of Mambach, Germany, before it found its way to North America. During its previous ownership, the Mercedes-Benz fire truck received a fresh coat of red paint, and the odometer shows approximately 11,000 miles.
Running on a 1.9-liter engine coupled with a three-speed manual, some of the Mercedes-Benz fire truck's nifty features include a Ziegler water pump, sirens and lights, a roof rack with ladder, vintage emergency equipment, and wooden benches. Taking into consideration its well-documented maintenance, this specific example appears to be in impeccable condition and is sure to turn heads.
Available in a series of van and truck bodies, the Mercedes-Benz light commercial vehicle came in the form of a flat-bed truck, minibus, cargo van, and standard truck. Production spanned from 1955-1968, and in 1963 the Mercedes-Benz L319 dropped that designation to be renamed L407. The rebadge was part of an effort to identify the weight and output data of the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle lineup. By 1968, the Mercedes-Benz T2 replaced the L319, and by that time, somewhere in the ballpark of between 120,000-140,000 L319s were manufactured.
Among the surviving Mercedes-Benz L319s, the Mercedes-Benz fire truck variant is a rare breed and is commonly on display at museums. Imagine pulling into a cars and coffee meet in a parking lot crammed with McLarens, Porsches, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis, and activating the sirens and lights to this Mercedes-Benz fire truck. You'll not only have everyone's attention, but you'll also likely attract a crowd. Now that's what's we call disturbing the peace in style.