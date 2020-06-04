"Well, so what? What's wrong with being sexy?" pondered Nigel Tufnel (played by Christopher Guest) in the 1984 comedy film This Is Spinal Tap. In the case of this peculiar 1965 Mercedes-Benz L319/L407 fire truck, we ask: What's wrong with being a little funky in the name of public service?

Sold recently for $33,500 on auction website Bring a Trailer, this quirky Mercedes-Benz fire truck formerly served in the municipality of Mambach, Germany, before it found its way to North America. During its previous ownership, the Mercedes-Benz fire truck received a fresh coat of red paint, and the odometer shows approximately 11,000 miles.

Running on a 1.9-liter engine coupled with a three-speed manual, some of the Mercedes-Benz fire truck's nifty features include a Ziegler water pump, sirens and lights, a roof rack with ladder, vintage emergency equipment, and wooden benches. Taking into consideration its well-documented maintenance, this specific example appears to be in impeccable condition and is sure to turn heads.

Available in a series of van and truck bodies, the Mercedes-Benz light commercial vehicle came in the form of a flat-bed truck, minibus, cargo van, and standard truck. Production spanned from 1955-1968, and in 1963 the Mercedes-Benz L319 dropped that designation to be renamed L407. The rebadge was part of an effort to identify the weight and output data of the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle lineup. By 1968, the Mercedes-Benz T2 replaced the L319, and by that time, somewhere in the ballpark of between 120,000-140,000 L319s were manufactured.

