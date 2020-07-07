Some things are so inextricably linked that we cannot imagine the two ever being separated. Case in point: James Bond and the Aston Martin DB5. Aston Martin is acutely aware of its history with the fictional spy, and the British brand has set about bringing the Aston Martin DB5 from the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger back to life with 25 commemorative cars.

The new DB5s are facsimiles of the original movie car and have body panels made from aluminum that elegantly cover the steel chassis. All the cars are finished in the exact same shade of Silver Birch paint as Bond's car, too. Under the bonnet…sorry, hood…sits a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated straight-six engine—the exact same displacement and cylinder arrangement as the original DB5—that makes a smidge under 300 hp.

The engine sends its power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox made by ZF. A limited-slip differential ensures all that grunt is properly apportioned between the two drive wheels, too. The cars feature coil-overs at the front end and a live axle at the rear, as well as manual rack-and-pinion steering. But that's not all. Thanks to its connection to 007, these DB5s feature plenty of goodies from Q, as well.

In fact, the cars feature many of the same gadgets Bond had at his disposal in the movie, including the rotating front license plates, radar tracking system, bullet-resistant rear shield, oil slick system, and even the machine guns that pop out of the front turn signals. The only thing missing is an actual passenger-side ejector seat, though that's probably for the best. You can, however, option a removable roof panel over the passenger's head for a little extra theater.