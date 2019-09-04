The Big-Tank 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is One of the Rarest American Cars Ever

By the fall of 1962, Chevrolet had built a total of 15 Z06-optioned 1963 Corvettes. And they were about to be distributed to a select group of pre-approved racers. Those chosen few were lucky enough to get their race gloves around the wheel of one of these prized, factory bred race cars two months before the rest of the prospective buyers would be able to take part in the feeding frenzy.

When the Z06 was finally offered up for public consumption, the masses were quick to stake their claim for their own prized example. If you wanted a race-ready ride with looks to die for, well, this potent 1963 Chevy-bred head-turner was definitely the car for you. One of those hungry Corvette fans waiting for his turn was Corvette racer Richard Jalbert from Rhode Island. Over the years, Richard had become an experienced driver, handling C1 Corvettes on tracks across the Eastern Seaboard. Of course, with this style of racing, accidents were bound to happen, and, well, good ol’ Rich had his share of them. But on the flip side, he had a good track record, winning several events during his racing career.

When news of the new Z06 option package spread around the Corvette community, Richard jumped into the fray and lined up with the public to get his own. He ordered his personal Z06 in the fall of 1962. Knowing he would be racing this nifty new Corvette on road courses across America, he added in the N03 “Big Tank” option to the sales sheet.

Richard’s Z06 Corvette was built on April 29, 1963, and was picked up a little over a week later on May 9. Excitement was in the air as he went to acquire his new prize from the dealership. Unfortunately, there’s a slight hitch to this story. You see, Richard never told his wife about his new purchase. And just to be clear, this was no “base” Corvette, as the Z06 and the N03 big tank options added nearly 50 percent to the selling price. When she got a whiff of the new car smell of his fresh-off-the-assembly-line Z06, an ultimatum was quickly directed at Richard. “It’s me or the car,” she insisted. Well, it turns out that Richard felt his marriage was worth more than the car would ever be. Within two months he had sold the car off to its second owner. He never even got a chance to see what this new Z06 could do.

The Corvette then bounced around over the next two years. The second owner held onto it for just over a year before it changed hands again. This time it was acquired by a man who was also a car dealer. It didn’t last long with him either. A few months later he flipped the Z06 to a family on September 1, 1965. The Corvette would be used from time to time by both the purchasing parents and their son Todd. It was with this family that the car would stay for the next nearly half century. Todd put it through its paces on the local byways and highways, but the built Corvette would never be raced the way it was intended. It lived a good life in a small town in Connecticut, where it was safe and out of harm’s way. Though it was driven, it was done sparingly, as the mileage would never reach the 50K mark.

Andy Cannizzo has been a player in the world of high-end Corvettes for the last 30 years. Once a Model A devotee, he got bit by the Corvette bug in Atlantic City at a Dean Kruse auction. “During the auction, a red split-window Corvette crossed the block. It lit a fire in me to buy one,” says Andy. And he soon did, buying a 1963 coupe that turned out to be a bigger project than expected. He quickly sold the car and decided to educate himself more about these vintage Chevrolets before opening his wallet again.

Once he felt he had the knowledge he needed to feel his way around the Corvette marketplace, he was ready to buy. He stuck only to the ’63s over the years, moving up the ladder of rarity little by little, until in 2007, when he scored one of the rarest of them all: a 1963 Z06 big-tank car. Found in Connecticut, the car was worthy of the selling price, but still needed a full-blown restoration. Having set aside an abundance of rare and new old-stock (NOS) parts over the years, he used his stash to rebuild the car over a five-year period. It was a restoration that would garner him the highest awards in the Corvette world, winning NCRS Top Flight, Bloomington Gold, AACA, and achieving Best Post-War American Car at Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.