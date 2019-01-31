This Half-Restored 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Is Already Beautiful

Regarding classic-car restorations, it’s not always the most aesthetically pleasing thing to see how the sausage is made. Cars are stripped-down, broken apart, and often left in states of chaos and disarray while the engine is out for rebuilding, the panels are media-blasted, and the correct paint is sourced. However, not all restorations are equal, nor are all restoration shops. Sometimes, a car in mid-restoration is as fascinating as the finished product.

Take this 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible currently in the white-gloved hands of Aston Martin Works, the automaker’s specialty classics branch that handles all restorations and maintenance of its vintage models. According to Aston, this droptop is one-of-one when compared with the 70 other DB4 convertibles produced. This was the sole convertible fitted with the hotted-up 3.8-liter inline-six engine from the DB4 GT, putting out 302 horsepower, a tremendous figure for a six-cylinder engine at the time. A selection of images of the car prior to undergoing restoration are in the gallery.

This half-finished beauty will roll onto Aston’s display at next month’s Paris Retromobile, where it will share the stand with one of only 40 Vantage V600 Le Mans to be built celebrating the 40th anniversary of Aston’s Le Mans victory, a 1968 DB6 Vantage, a 1960 DB4 Series II, and a V12 Vanquish with a manual-transmission conversion.

If you have the bank account to support the desire, you could even pick up this unique DB4. “Like our other cars at this exciting event, [chassis] 1173 is available to purchase, and I’m looking forward to discussing the car with enthusiasts and collectors alike,” said Julian Wren, heritage director at Aston Martin Works.