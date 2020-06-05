If you've been paying attention to higher-end auction sites in the last, oh, five years or so, you might just start to tune the old Toyota Land Cruisers out. The FJ40 restoration and restomod trend means there are old FJs everywhere—and with all that attention, candidates for restoration or improvement are scarce. Hence the influx of Central and South American imports, like the rare and unusual FJ28L you see here.

Claimed to be originally a Japanese market vehicle, this 1960 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ28L ended up in Venezuela, where it was restored and then imported into the U.S. What really strikes us is the unusual body style—the little bed with its angular top reminds us of a first generation Honda Ridgeline (or Tesla's new Cybertruck). We've seen plenty of FJs with short and long "normal" pickup beds, with typical rolled edges and tie-down hooks, but this strange bed design is a rare find. If you can't bid on this one, listed at Bring a Trailer, you could always head down to the Land Cruiser Heritage Museum and check out their FJ28L—same year, same funky bed, just in white rather than blue.

You might not be familiar with the FJ28 compared to the much more popular FJ40, so let's take a look at what it is. Obviously, it's a Land Cruiser—inspired by wartime Jeeps, rugged and simple. It's actually the second generation of the Land Cruiser. The first was the original BJ, which looked even more like a Willys MB jeep, and didn't adopt the Land Cruiser name until 1954. Redesigned in 1955 into the 20-Series models, the BJ25 (diesel) and FJ25 (gas) looked much more like the more familiar FJ40. The FJ28/FJ28L is a rare sub-variant of the 20-Series.

It's powered by one of the F inline-six engine variants, big, robust motors with legendary reliability—and sharing more than a few characteristics of the GM Stovebolt inline-six that the company had essentially copied as the Type A engine. Think of it, essentially, as a Jeep CJ but with an unbreakable 3.9-liter straight six, and you get a sense of why the Land Cruiser became legend.