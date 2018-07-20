1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Alloy Competizione Joins RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction

Monterey, California is a good place to buy a Ferrari this August. Auction house RM Sotheby’s has just announced three more entries for its 2018 Monterey auction and all of them wear the Prancing Horse badge.

By far the most valuable of the trio is a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione. Chassis 2163 is one of 46 short-wheelbase 250GT Berlinettas equipped with lightweight aluminum alloy bodywork by Scaglietti for racing duty. With a 3.0-liter Columbo V-12 engine up front, this car was one of the most formidable competitors in international sports car racing before the ultimate evolution of the 250 GT platform arrived, the 250 GTO. No racing history is offered by RM Sotheby’s on this car, which may help explain how it has survived with its original body work all these years—many 250 GT SWBs were raced hard, resulting in significant damage through the years. RM Sotheby’s gives a fairly wide estimate of $9.5 million to $13 million and it’s difficult to say where the chips may fall without more information.

Also along for the ride is a 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Berlinetta, this car, chassis 0344 MM, having plenty of races under its belt. Only 31 of this model were built (18 with Pininfarina bodywork, as this car has), and 0334 MM was used as Enzo intended by its second owner, a Swede who campaigned the car in various road and ice races in his native country. Among the car’s successes is a third-place finish at the 1954 Helsinki Grand Prix and it was also displayed at the 1954 Swedish International Motor Show. The car has been in the U.S. for several years and was treated to a light restoration and a repaint in midnight blue. RM Sotheby’s gives an estimate of $7.5 million to $9 million.

If more contemporary Ferraris are your taste, you may want to have a look at this 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari. Finished in Rosso Corsa paint with Nero leather, this LaFerrari has nearly $5,000 in extra options and has under 150 miles on the odometer, meaning the car is essentially in as-new conditon. With 950 horsepower on tap from the 6.3-liter V-12 engine and KERS hybrid electric motor, the LaFerrari is capable of sub-3.0-second 0 to 60 mph times and a top speed of 217 mph—certainly much quicker than the vintage offerings above.

An added bonus: all proceeds from the sale will go to the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan—a noble act for the consigner, but also one that tends to encourage strong bids, often ending in higher than market value paid. RM Sotheby’s places an estimate of $3 million to $4 million on the LaFerrari, but we’ll have to wait for the auction August 24-25 to find out how much the new buyer will pay to be one of 499 LaFerrari owners in the world.