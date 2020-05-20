Few cars invite as much eyeballing as a Mercedes-Benz 300SL. Just look at it! You don't even have to be hung up on vintage cars to be enchanted by the Benz's upraised doors, the sensation of speed from its various swoops and scoops, and its quaint spinners. The Gullwing represents a point in time where the most hardcore race cars could be mildly detuned and set loose on the street. The Gullwing's not just inspired by a race car, it's got racing welded into its thin tubular bones.

See all 65 photos

And as we've learned a few times over the years, the era in which race and street cars were nearly interchangeable (or at least, highly related) also means that there's an inherent versatility and usability to these old machines that nothing in any automaker's modern lineup can possibly achieve. Peer inside and there's a gingham-like plaid on the seats with a suitcase on the parcel shelf! A vivid illustration of another era, or more like an alternate dimension.

More Videos Watch This! Mercedes-AMG’s “One Man, One Engine” Assembly Process Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Shows Its Stuff on the Test Track Chiron Pur Sport - Dynamic Reveal Teaser - Instagram Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2022 GMC Hummer EV Electric Truck: Removable Roof Panels Teaser 2021 TLX Teaser Clip

A pleasant dimension, no less. These old 300SLs are reliable, robust, and comfortable to drive. Our own Aaron Gold caned one for a week a few years back, and the Gullwing didn't miss a beat. Its handling is one of the few things that betrays its age, with manual steering and a rear swing-axle arrangement that requires some real wrestling behind its baroque, delicate steering wheel. That wheel, by the way, famously folds down so you can actually get into the driver's seat while clambering over the car's massive sill.

The big 220-horsepower inline-six also features mechanical fuel injection, which requires some special care. Fuel tends to find its way into the oil thanks to an unusual fuel pump arrangement, so the big 2.6-gallon dry-sump system needs to frequent changing. As you can imagine, getting 2.6 gallons of oil up to temp takes a while, too. Make sure to sufficiently warm up a 300SL before romping on it. But who wouldn't want to change a 300SL's oil every 1,000 miles? Any excuse to spend more time in the garage with this lovely thing.

See all 65 photos

This particular 300SL isn't original, having been fully restored—thankfully, too, given the included photos of how its prior, tired condition. The original gray was resprayed and looks killer. The original gray leather cushions are included, too, as are a set of more colorful, and awfully fun plaid cushions. The Rudge knockoffs are an addition, but a welcome one, as is the reproduction luggage. We'll leave it to the specialist assessors to gauge how exact the final product is, or its specific value, but to our eyes, it's painfully beautiful. Go on and gawk at these photos. We know we have.