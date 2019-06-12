This 1952 Chevrolet Suburban Carryall Is an O.G. SUV

The SUV gained mainstream acceptance starting in the 1990s as station wagons declined in popularity—folks simply didn’t want to drive their parents’ cars. But SUVs have been around for a lot longer than that; the first model that could be considered an archetype dates all the way back to 1935 with the Chevrolet Suburban Carryall. Suburban is the longest-running nameplate in automotive history, and this later—and beautifully restored—1952 Chevy Suburban Carryall is more than ready to take your family on their next trip to the beach.

The 1952 Chevy Suburban had the options of rear panel doors or a clamshell tailgate, as well as two extra rows of seats. This model comes with the clamshell piece and full complement of seats. It has been restored in period-correct, flawless Sahara Beige paint, and as this vehicle was built during the Korean War and nickel was short at the time, all of the bumpers and other trim that would usually be chrome were painted. Sticklers for detail will appreciate that it was restored to exactly the way it would have rolled off of the assembly line.

The interior has been meticulously redone, too, with period-correct plaid upholstery and trim repainted to a beautiful shine. It’s all topped off with a contemporary roof rack. The drivetrain for this classic is a 216-cubic-inch Thriftmaster Stovebolt straight-six engine rated at 92 horsepower and backed by a three-speed manual transmission.

This Suburban truly does feel like a time capsule, and it also shows how far the Suburban has come in its 80-plus-year history. This icon of Chevy history will roll across the Barrett-Jackson auction block at Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut later this month.

