The Ford Model A may have only been built from 1927 to 1931, but decades later, it remains incredibly popular with hot rodders. Head to almost any classic car auction, and you’ll see at least a couple roll across the auction block. But while hot-rodded Model As can sometimes feel like they’re a dime a dozen, we have to admit this particular hot rod coming to Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction still manages to stand out.

Built by Classic Car Studio for the car’s owner and bassist for the band Seether, Dale Stewart, this Model A was featured on a season two episode of Speed Is the New Black and sits on a custom-built chassis. The top has been chopped by five inches and the body has been channeled to sit two inches lower on the frame. In place of the stock engine, the shop installed a 331-cubic-inch Chrysler Hemi V-8 with a 6-71 blower. Power is then sent to the nine-inch rear end and its 4.10 gears through a TCI-supplied 700R4 automatic with a 3,000-rpm stall torque converter.

The exterior, as you may have noticed features a bare metal finish, but so does the exquisitely crafted interior. There, the panels were shaped entirely by hand, and while spare bits of leather were applied, the aesthetic is definitely fully metal. Details include brass knuckles embossed on the parcel shelf and an open, wood framework roof. The lucky winner of this car will also receive a bass guitar signed Dale Stewart.