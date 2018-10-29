1,700 Miles in the Vanishing Paint Challenger!

On this episode of “Roadkill” powered by Dodge, the Vanishing Paint Challenger is back on the road with an upgraded suspension and it’s ready to dominate the autocross!

David Freiburger and Steve Dulcichre kindled their love for the VP Challenger on Roadkill Garage Episodes 34 and 36,and now they are putting it to the ultimate Roadkill road trip test.

They’ve entered the Tire Rack SSCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska, a mere 1,700 miles away. Is there any better way to break in a new build? The guys hit the road, camp under the stars, shoot off fireworks, and work out roadside repairs in their most fun road trip yet.

Will they make it in time to compete in the ultimate “Game of Cones” and can they keep it running well enough to hang with national competitors?

Get ready for racing…in Vanishing Paint! Dulcich and Freiburger road trip to the Tire Rack SSCA Solo Nationals in a NEW Roadkill on Motor Trend!

Tune in to find out!