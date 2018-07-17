The 13 Most Bella Italian Cars at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

As automotive events go, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the most diverse. You’ll see everything from trucks to motorcycles, plus race cars, road cars, supercars and more from the turn of the century to modern day—each blasting up the historic and winding Goodwood driveway that is the venue for this annual hillclimb event—now in its 25th year. Here are 13 of our favorite Italian cars spotted this year.

1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza

Alfa Romeo was a major player in Formula 1 racing in the pre-war years and this 8C 2300 was nicknamed “Monza” after its famed win at the circuit in the 1931 Italian Grand Prix. Spyder versions won the Targa Florio Italian road race in both ’31 and ’32. Power comes from a front-mounted 2.3-liter straight-eight engine.

2005 Maserati MC12 Corse

Maserati MC12s were mechanically very similar to the Ferrari Enzo that they were based on. This Corse version is one of just 12 built with a road car chassis but suspension from the GT1 racing version. It is neither road legal nor built to any competition formula, relegating it to being a very expensive track day toy.

1996 Ferrari F50

One of just 349 F50s built and one of just four painted in Nero Daytona (black), the F50 has experienced a huge rise in value in the past five years with enthusiasts appreciating its relative rarity to the far more common F40. This was the last Ferrari supercar to feature a manual gearbox—all the better to manage the 513 horsepower from the car’s 4.7-liter V-12 engine.

1985 Lancia Delta S4 Corsa

The final iteration of the Lancia Delta rally car line, this S4 featured all-wheel-drive and a DOHC four-cylinder engine that was both supercharged and turbocharged to produce 500 horsepower from just 1.8 liters, roughly double that of its road-going homologation special. Bodywork was made of composites for a curb weight of under 2,000 lbs.

1975 Ferrari 312T

Powered by a 3.0-liter flat-12 engine and driven by Niki Lauda, this car was the first to give Ferrari a Formula 1 World Championship since 1964. Lauda was crowned World Champion driver, ahead of rival Emerson Fittipaldi.

1967 Alfa Romeo TZ2

The lightweight, fiberglass-bodied TZ2 was built by Zagato and held a 1.6-liter, twin-cam, four-cylinder, dry-sump engine up front. Its aerodynamic shape and Kamm-style rear end gave it a top speed of 152 mph, making it a serious contender in the 2.0-liter sports car class. Just 12 were built in total.

1983 Lancia 037

One of the last successful rear-wheel-drive rally cars in international competition, the Lancia 037 was developed by Abarth (by now owned by Fiat) around the tub of the road-going Lancia Montecarlo/Scorpion model. The car was quickest on tarmac stages, but quick enough everywhere to give Lancia the 1983 manufacturer’s championship with drivers Walter Röhrl and Markku Alén.

1956 Maserati 250F

The Maserati 250F was one of the most successful Formula 1 cars of its era. With a 2.5-liter straight-six engine up front, it helped take Argentinian driver Juan Manuel Fangio to two of his five world championships. This particular car was raced by Stirling Moss, who won the 1956 Monaco Grand Prix behind its wheel.

1994 Alfa Romeo 155 BTCC

Built to compete in the 1994 British Touring Car Championship, this Alfa Romeo 155 featured a 2.0-liter V-6 and was driven by ex-Formula 1 driver Gabriele Tarquini. It won the first five races in a row on its way to winning the 1994 championship.

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO

This Series I 250 GTO is owned by Pink Floyd drummer and well-regarded vintage racer and enthusiast Nick Mason. Just 33 Series I cars were built. The 250 GTO is considered to be the ultimate evolution of the front-engined 250 GT series and was the car to beat in the ’63 and ’64 race seasons.

1967 Alfa Romeo T33/2 “Fléron”

A sports prototype created by Alfa Romeo for the 2.0-liter class, this Tipo 33/2 featured a lightweight but highly flammable magnesium chassis and it won its first race out at Fléron, just a week after the car’s launch.

1970 Abarth 3000

Looking for all the world like a three-quarter size Ferrari 312P, this 3.0-liter V-8-powered Abarth 3000 excelled at hillclimb racing in-period with its short wheelbase and won the 1971 European Hillclimb championship. This was one of the final cars produced under the direction of founder Carlo Abarth before the company’s acquisition by Fiat in 1972.

1958 Maserati 420/M/58 “Eldorado Special”

Built for the 1958 Trofeo dei due Mondi (Two Worlds Trophy) at the Monza race circuit in Italy which then featured a large banked turn, this Maserati was commissioned by the owner of the Eldorado ice cream company. English driver Stirling Moss took it to a seventh-place overall finish and the car later ran at qualifying for the Indy 500, where its gentleman driver failed to qualify.

1961 Ferrari 156 F1 “Sharknose”

Powered by a 1.5-liter version of the famous Dino V-6 engine, the 156 Sharknose (so-named for its distinctive front end) powered Phil Hill to his 1961 Formula 1 World Championship, making him the first American driver to do so. No original 156 F1 cars exist today, but this is an exceptional replica.