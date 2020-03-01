The Center for Gravitational-Wave Physics and Astronomy (GWPAC) at California State University Fullerton has received a $10 million car collection from a long-standing university supporter. It is the largest donation ever given to GWPAC, which will be applied toward the university's "It Takes a Titan: The Campaign for Cal State Fullerton."

In support of the university's five-year philanthropic effort in a $200 million comprehensive campaign set to begin March 12, 2020, Nicholas Begovich, a retired engineering executive, committed to donate his European sports car collection. The gift will fund faculty and student research in both the College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

See all 8 photos See all 8 photos Nicholas Begovich at LAX after his 1964 Porsche 904 GTS Coupe (904-076 of 126 produced in Germany) was unloaded from its transport plane.

Of the bequest to CSU Fullerton, Nicholas Begovich said, "I hope that I am setting an example. When students are going through university, I want them to be aware of the fact that if they are fortunate to be able to accumulate wealth, there is a place for it. Not in building 10 houses and buying four yachts like most rich people do, but in supporting education. To supply the funds for the advancement and understanding of the world, that is a major joy. More of a joy than any possessions could ever give you."

Included in the 15-car collection are a 1964 Porsche 904 GTS, one of only 126 produced, two Pegasos with different body styles and each one of 84, Talbot-Lago, and DeTomaso Pantera. Many of the cars in the breathtaking collection were purchased directly from the factory in the 1950s. The collection is testamentary and will be sold by the Cal State Fullerton Philanthropic Foundation at the proper time. It is the objective of Nicholas Begovich that the university obtains the maximum value of $10 million or more for the cars. Begovich would prefer buyers who will keep large parts of the car collection together.

To commemorate the bequest and their continued 50-year legacy supporting CSU Fullerton, the internationally renowned GWPAC will be renamed "The Nicholas and Lee Begovich Center for Gravitational-Wave Physics and Astronomy."

The Begovich Car Collection

1951 Talbot Lago Grand Sport

1952 Jaguar XK120

1953 Pegaso Z102B

1954 Pegaso Z102 Series II Cabriolet

1956 Porsche Speedster 1600 Super

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

1962 Covair Monza Spyder

1964 Alfa Romeo Guilletta Sprint Speciale

1964 Porsche 904 GTS

1966 ATS Automobili Turismo Sports

1969 Lamborghini Miura

1970 Chevrolet Camaro SS

1973 DeTomaso Pantera

1974 Maserati Bora

1975 Ferrari Dino 208 GT4