10 Cool Tech Gadgets You Can Add to Any Car

Here are 10 cool tech gadgets that you can add to any vehicle:

Magellan MiVue 480D Smart DashCam

$299

With separate front (1296p) and rear (1080p) 130-degree cameras, the Magellan MiVue 480D Smart DashCam has your car’s back as well as its front. It can capture up to 10 hours worth of video, and an impact sensor locks recording and stamps it with location, time, date, and speed data. In case of a fender-bender, you can disconnect the front camera from the mount to take still photos of any damage.

magellangps.com

Advent PSB111/PSB111D Parking Assist System

$39-$99

Do you find parallel parking a challenge? (Don’t answer: We could tell from all the dings on your car.) With this sensor system, even your grandma could park an F-350 in a spot marked “compact” without using the Braille method. Four sensors feed intel to a dash-mounted LCD that shows proximity to objects and provides audible warnings. You can now rest easy knowing you’ill never start a domino effect at a biker bar.

adventproducts.com

FOBO Tire Pressure Monitoring System

$149

If you’re anal about your car’s tire pressure and also constantly check your phone, the FOBO tire pressure monitoring system ($149) may be for you. Its sensors screw onto a tire’s existing valve stem and can be secured with anti-theft nuts. Once in place, the Bluetooth-enabled sensors allow you to check your tire pressure via an in-car display or remotely (and even receive alerts) from a smartphone app.

my-fobo.com

Handpresso Auto In-Car Coffeemaker

$150

Feeling drowsy on your commute and dread the long line at the drive-through? Let the Handpresso Auto in-car coffeemaker be your onboard barista. It plugs into your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet to make about 2 ounces of fresh, hot espresso in about 2.5 minutes. It uses Easy Serving Espresso pods (about $3 each), or you can grind your own beans to fill Handpresso’s Domepods ($42 for set of three). It isn’t cheap, but neither is a Starbucks habit.

handpresso.com

ION Cassette Adapter Bluetooth

$20

If you’re still driving an ’89 IROC-Z Coupe with a cassette deck but have all your classic ’80s hair-metal tunes on a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, this gadget will rock your world. The ION Cassette Adapter Bluetooth automatically powers on when you slide it into the tape slot, and with its built-in Bluetooth microphone you can also make and take hands-free calls just like in your friends’ more modern cars.

ionaudio.com

HUM By Verizon

$70

There’s no shortage of aftermarket OBD2 devices, but HUM from Verizon stands out for its comprehensive features and ranges in price from free (for just the smartphone app) to about $70 plus a $15/month subscription. HUM+ delivers automatic collision notification, vehicle diagnostics, and maintenance reminders, and it provides a safety score and speed and boundary alerts to keep tabs on teen drivers.

hum.com

Pioneer NEX Smart-Home Head Unit

From $700

Ever wonder if you left your garage door open? With Pioneer’s NEX series head units, you can find out—and even close it remotely. The AVIC-W8400NEX ($1,200) and AVH-W4400NEX ($700) let you control home accessories with Google Assistant via Android Auto and Apple HomeKit using Apple CarPlay.

pioneerelectronics.com

Waylens Secure360 Wi-Fi Automotive Security Camera

$300

If you can’t keep an eye on your car 24/7, the Waylens Secure360 automotive security camera can for about $300. It serves as a dashcam while driving and stands sentry when parked. Its 360-degree lens captures everything around your ride when triggered by motion- and impact-detection sensors, and video is automatically recorded on a microSD card.

waylens.com

Hudly Aftermarket HUD From

$59

You don’t have to buy a new car to get a head-up display (HUD). The Hudly aftermarket HUD sits on top of the dash and projects content from a connected smartphone, such as navigation directions, and works with third-party apps to monitor everything from fuel economy to performance parameters such as speed and rpm.

gethudly.com

iOttie Wireless Charging Smartphone Mount

$54.95

If you have your phone floating around in the car and connected to a USB port to charge, the Easy One Touch Wireless Fast Charging Air Vent Mount keeps it from becoming a missile in an accident and also wirelessly charges any Qi-enabled device. iOttie also makes windshield and CD-slot mounting versions.

iottie.com