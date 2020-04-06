10 More Car Museums You Need to Visit Online

Staying cooped up at home is bound to give you cabin fever, but we've got a virtual solution. Here are 10 of our favorite car museums to visit online, in addition to the collections we've already highlighted. Most offer virtual tours in one form or another, but all give you plenty of photos, information, and education about the cars, trucks, and motorcycles you love—so dive on in!

Lane Motor Museum

If Ferraris and Porsches are too mainstream for you, click on over to the Lane Motor Museum, based in Nashville. As a car museum home for the quirky, unloved, and just plain strange automobiles companies produced through the years, the Lane makes for a very unique visit. Don't know what a 1950 A. Morin Scootavia Tripousse is? You will soon by clicking here.

Blackhawk Collection

Centered near the Blackhawk Country Club in Danville, California, the Blackhawk Collection is home to an eclectic mix of cars. From pre-war American classics through mid-century European exotics and 1970s muscle cars, the Blackhawk has something for everyone.

Mercedes-Benz Museum

One of our favorite car museums abroad is the official Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. We especially love the banked-track display where dozens of historic Mercedes race cars are positioned as if they were frozen mid-race. There's nothing like visiting the museum in person, but we will happily take the virtual tour as a temporary substitute.

Marconi Automotive Museum

The Marconi Automotive Museum in Orange County, California, is well known for both its charity events and its cars. This car museum holds plenty of Ferraris (including not one, but two F50s) and other exotics, as well as race cars both classic and contemporary. Oh, and there's a Williams F1 car hanging on the wall. We especially love the virtual tour offered on the Marconi's website.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is always worth a visit if you're at the track for a race event, but it's even a destination to check out from your home computer. Many of the museum's holdings are viewable on its website, along with plenty of historical information. If you're feeling spendy, you can even sponsor an exhibit for a donation, which will attach your name to one of many legendary cars on display.

Museo Lamborghini

Among the cars we can stare at for hours, Lamborghini has created quite a few. Head to the official Museo Lamborghini for a look at the brand's heritage models, and don't miss this memorable car museum's virtual tour you can take using Google Street View.

LeMay: America's Car Museum

The LeMay, as it's known to locals in Tacoma, Washington, is a multi-level car museum with both interesting architecture and history. It was founded by Harold "Lucky" LeMay, a self-made man who amassed a fortune in the refuse-and-wrecking business. LeMay's sizable car collection was built over decades and originally kept in a decommissioned school building; the gorgeous structure now housing the collection was built after LeMay's death, and you can view many of the cars it holds on the LeMay website.

Gateway Auto Museum

Taking its name from Gateway, Colorado, where the museum is located, this automotive treasure trove was founded by John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel. With a focus on American automobiles, you'll find everything from a 1906 Cadillac to a 1967 Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll himself. The virtual tour lets you take a walk around the place without leaving your living room.

Porsche Museum

Travel to Stuttgart, Germany, is difficult to impossible right now, which is why we recommend firing up your Internet browser and taking a virtual roam through the many cars on display at Porsche's factory car museum. From the earliest Porsche models and prototypes straight through to the marque's most recent race cars, the Porsche Museum is truly world class.

National Corvette Museum

