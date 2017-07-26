Zagato Drops the Vanquish’s Top and Goes Volante

As Aston Martin gets ready to revitalize its entire lineup, one last vestige of its dying breed has broken through with new vigor thanks to Zagato: the Vanquish Volante. Seen here for the first time, the Vanquish Zagato Volante loses the Vanquish’s hardtop and rear seats for the open air and space to store the new top.

Power is derived from the same 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine from the standard Vanquish Zagato and Aston of past, the new cars are powered by either a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 developed in-house by Aston Martin, or a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 developed by Mercedes-AMG.

In addition to the convertible roof, the Vanquish Zagato Volante also receives a new front fascia, which sees the Vanquish’s normally wide mouth grow even wider with Zagato’s massive grille. Twin fog lights finish the fascia’s design.

At the side, the rockers and fenders receive a new set of side skirts that give the profile of the car a more drastic look, very sharp and angular. The hood has also been modified with a slight bulge in the hood and twin air extractors.

However, it’s at the rear that sees the most radical styling with twin speed humps and a proto-wing connecting them together. Moving further back, the rear taillights have been swapped for recessed lights that resemble Tony Stark’s arc reactor from “The Avengers.” The rear diffusor also receives touches from Zagato with a carbon-fiber shroud.

The new Vanquish Zagato Volante is said to likely cost near $1,300,000 and only 28 of these striking cars will ever be built. All of which, have supposedly already been sold, so even if you had the money in the bank, you probably couldn’t buy one.