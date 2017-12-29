Your Six Favorite Automobile Magazine Instagram Posts of 2017

We love to post the photography and manufacturer images that best fit our “no boring cars” mantra on Instagram.

The photo-based social channel is also where we reach out to hear what you, our audience thinks about new debuts and reveals.

And boy do we hear it sometimes. That said, here are your favorite six posts from the last year. It’s an appropriate mixture of supercars, off-roaders, luxury cars, and future concepts.

The top pick is the all-new Lamborghini Urus, which made its debut in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The 650-hp super ute, capable of a blistering 185.5-mph top speed, got a myriad of reactions from our commenters, with some lauding the bold styling and others criticizing it for looking like the awkward lovechild of too many other high-riders on the market.

Pickups also got some love in the second spot in the form of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was air-lifted into the Chevy Truck Centennial celebration by helicopter.

Over 100 people voiced their opinion on the truck which is certain to be a volume-seller for the Bow-Tie.

We also asked you which future (or fantasy) hypercar you prefer, the 2020 Tesla Roadster or the Hennessey Venom F5.

It was a battle of what Elon Musk promises to be the the quickest accelerating car ever and what John Hennessey claims will be the fastest car in the world.

The majority of feedback leaned in Tesla’s favor, but you can still hop over to Instagram and let us know your take.

Lamborghini’s Terze Millenio concept won over a lot of hearts with its sharp angles and wheels that look like they’re glowing red hot.

We still don’t have any word on when it will officially debut, but our guess is that the rendering previews an all-electric supercar from the Italian manufacturer.

This post featured a battle of two full-sized luxury sport sedans, the 2017 BMW Alpina B7 xDrive and 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso.

While there was some contention between the two baller brutes among commenters, others offered entrants in the comparison they found to be better fitting.

This one came as a surprise to our staff; the Honda Insight has never drawn much excitement historically. This concept’s revised designed has generated enthusiasm with crisp lines that result in a more upscale visage.

Take a look at our top posts right here and if you don’t already, follow us at @automobilemag for more #noboringcars content.

We appreciate your continued support on all of our social channels and we’re looking forward to a New Year of more debuts, reviews, and news. Cheers!