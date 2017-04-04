Younger Enthusiasts, Rejoice! Now You Can Own a McLaren 720S…Built of Legos

Lego cars are hardly a new thing, but automakers partnering with the famed Danish toy company is a more recent development. The latest is Britain’s McLaren, which is once again teaming up with the world-famous maker of small plastic blocks.

After introducing a Lego version of the McLaren P1 in Lego’s Speed Champions lineup, McLaren is introducing a Lego version of the company’s newest car, the 720S — perfect for those looking to add a McLaren to their home garage without robbing a Las Vegas casino first. Unfortunately, while McLaren 720S owners get a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that develops 720 horsepower and can hit a top speed of 212 mph, the Lego version will not come with such performance characteristics.

Marketed towards a much younger demographic than its cousin, the Lego McLaren 720S is designed for ages seven and above. The kit comes with all the pieces to build your own 720S, as well as a Lego mini figure that’s been made to represent McLaren design chief Rob Melville, as well as a miniature version of his work station, which features a 3-D rendering of the 720S on his miniature sketchpad.

According to Melville, “The Lego interpretation of the McLaren 720S reflects the most exciting part of the design process, when a two-dimensional sketch is transformed into a physical, three-dimensional model. Building a model like this gives the next generation of McLaren enthusiasts a taste of just how exhilarating that moment is for designers.”

Thankfully, the Lego McLaren 720S doesn’t come with the heart-stopping price tag of real-life car, which nears $300,000. Instead, it comes with the infinitely more approachable price of about $15. Maybe this is how we’ll finally be able to afford our own McLaren. We’ve got just the spot on our desks for it too…